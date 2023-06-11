Sky vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (7-1) square off against the Chicago Sky (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Aces matchup.
Sky vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-13.5)
|170.5
|-1150
|+750
|BetMGM
|Aces (-13.5)
|170.5
|-1100
|+650
|PointsBet
|Aces (-13.5)
|171.5
|-1000
|+550
Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered three times in matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sky are 5-3-0 ATS this year.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread twice when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- So far this season, four out of the Aces' games have hit the over.
- Sky games have hit the over three out of times this year.
