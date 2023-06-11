William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, William Contreras (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Athletics.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while hitting .244.
- In 62.7% of his 51 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has had an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 51 games (43.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.265
|AVG
|.227
|.371
|OBP
|.312
|.470
|SLG
|.392
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/13
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.40 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.6 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.