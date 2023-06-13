Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (33-33) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) at 7:40 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins and Corbin Burnes (5-4) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Brewers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Brewers' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Brewers have come away with 14 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 11-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging four runs per game (267 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule