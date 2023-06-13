On Tuesday, June 13 at 7:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (33-33) host the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) at Target Field. Pablo Lopez will get the ball for the Twins, while Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the Brewers.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 21-12 (63.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (48.3%) in those games.

The Brewers have a mark of 11-11 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Willy Adames 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Luis Urías 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) William Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 1st Win NL Central -110 - 1st

