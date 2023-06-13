Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Twins on June 13, 2023
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Target Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 10 doubles, eight home runs, 32 walks and 26 RBI (60 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashing .258/.354/.403 so far this year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI.
- He's slashing .229/.328/.385 so far this year.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6).
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|5.2
|8
|6
|6
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|4.2
|5
|5
|5
|4
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Correa Stats
- Correa has recorded 46 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.
- He has a .217/.304/.406 slash line on the season.
- Correa has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trevor Larnach Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Larnach Stats
- Trevor Larnach has 31 hits with four doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .208/.310/.383 slash line so far this year.
- Larnach enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Larnach Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
