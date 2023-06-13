The Minnesota Twins (33-33) and Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) clash on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, beginning a two-game series at Target Field.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-3) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (5-4).

Brewers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will send Burnes (5-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering two hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .199 to opposing hitters.

Burnes is looking to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Burnes will try to last five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (3-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 4.25 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.136 WHIP ranks 30th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks eighth.

