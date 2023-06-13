Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Athletics.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .758, fueled by an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .403. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (40 of 63), with multiple hits 16 times (25.4%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (18 of 63), with two or more RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (30 of 63), with two or more runs 14 times (22.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.276
|AVG
|.239
|.378
|OBP
|.331
|.457
|SLG
|.350
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|10
|33/17
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.