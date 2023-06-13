Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 13 at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .315 with 11 doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Miller is batting .333 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 38 of 49 games this season (77.6%) Miller has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (16 of 49), with two or more RBI three times (6.1%).
- He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.291
|AVG
|.341
|.351
|OBP
|.353
|.453
|SLG
|.451
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/6
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.136 WHIP ranks 30th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks eighth.
