Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 13 at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .315 with 11 doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Miller is batting .333 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 38 of 49 games this season (77.6%) Miller has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (16 of 49), with two or more RBI three times (6.1%).

He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .291 AVG .341 .351 OBP .353 .453 SLG .451 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 17/6 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings