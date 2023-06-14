You can see player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers heading into their matchup at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Field.

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 63 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.359/.424 on the season.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a .230/.327/.387 slash line so far this season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ober Stats

The Twins' Bailey Ober (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants May. 22 5.0 3 4 4 2 3 at Dodgers May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 6 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Correa Stats

Correa has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI (47 total hits).

He's slashing .217/.302/.415 so far this season.

Correa has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Michael A. Taylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Taylor Stats

Michael A. Taylor has collected 40 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .231/.276/.445 on the year.

Taylor takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI.

Taylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

