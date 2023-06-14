How to Watch the Mets vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets hit the field against Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets rank 10th-best in MLB action with 80 total home runs.
- The Mets' .394 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mets are 21st in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Mets rank 17th in runs scored with 296, 4.4 per game.
- The Mets rank 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in MLB.
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Pitchers for the Mets combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.381).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Yankees rank 13th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.6 per game).
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Yankees rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- The Yankees average 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the league.
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.211 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Verlander has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Verlander will try to pick up his seventh outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (7-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Braves
|L 13-10
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Spencer Strider
|6/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-7
|Away
|Tylor Megill
|Rich Hill
|6/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Johan Oviedo
|6/11/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mitch Keller
|6/13/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-6
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Luis Severino
|6/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Gerrit Cole
|6/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tylor Megill
|Miles Mikolas
|6/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Adam Wainwright
|6/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Framber Valdez
|6/20/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Ronel Blanco
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|George Kirby
|6/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Luis Castillo
