Owen Miller -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 11 doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .308.

Miller has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.0%).

He has scored in 17 games this season (34.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .291 AVG .326 .351 OBP .337 .453 SLG .430 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 17/6 K/BB 15/2 4 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings