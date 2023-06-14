Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .208 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 56.1% of his 57 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (17.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.8% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.225
|AVG
|.188
|.293
|OBP
|.282
|.423
|SLG
|.337
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|35/11
|K/BB
|30/13
|1
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.52).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.61, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .200 batting average against him.
