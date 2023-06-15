The Chicago Sky (5-5) battle the Indiana Fever (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on The U.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Fever

Chicago records only three fewer points per game (79.2) than Indiana gives up (82.2).

Chicago is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Indiana allows to opponents.

In games the Sky shoot better than 41.3% from the field, they are 4-3 overall.

Chicago is making 35.4% of its three-point shots this season, 0.9% higher than the 34.5% Indiana allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sky have a 4-1 record when the team hits more than 34.5% of their three-point shots.

Chicago and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Chicago averaging two fewer rebounds per game.

Sky Injuries