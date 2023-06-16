The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 78 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .377, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (274 total runs).

The Brewers' .306 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

Brewers hitters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.283).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.48 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Teheran is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Teheran will look to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.