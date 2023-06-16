On Friday, June 16 at 8:10 PM ET, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) in the series opener at American Family Field.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at -105. The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Julio Teheran - MIL (1-2, 1.48 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (6-5, 4.35 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 19-16 (winning 54.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 2-3 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 19 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) William Contreras 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Luis Urías 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Willy Adames 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.