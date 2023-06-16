A quarterfinal is next up for Jannik Sinner in the Terra Wortmann Open, and he will face Alexander Bublik. At +450, Sinner has the third-best odds to win this tournament at OWL Arena.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sinner at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sinner's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 (at 6:00 AM ET), Sinner will face Bublik, after beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the last round.

Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1100

US Open odds to win: +1100

Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +450

Want to bet on Sinner? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Sinner Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sinner defeated No. 39-ranked Sonego, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

In 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Sinner has gone 50-18 and has won two titles.

Sinner is 5-2 on grass over the past year.

Through 68 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sinner has played 24.8 games per match. He won 57.1% of them.

Sinner, over the past year, has played seven matches on grass, and 33.0 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Sinner has won 82.8% of his service games, and he has won 30.9% of his return games.

Sinner has claimed 88.0% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 21.9% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.