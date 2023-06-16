After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .080 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Twice in nine games this season, Urias has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Urias has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .083 AVG .077 .353 OBP .200 .167 SLG .308 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 1 5/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings