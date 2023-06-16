Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .301 with 11 doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 38 of 51 games this year (74.5%) Miller has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has had an RBI in 16 games this year (31.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%).
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (17 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.291
|AVG
|.311
|.351
|OBP
|.323
|.453
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Hill (6-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 49th, 1.369 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
