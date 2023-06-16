On Friday, Rowdy Tellez (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (48) this season while batting .231 with 17 extra-base hits.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 38 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 63), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has had an RBI in 20 games this season (31.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .216 AVG .243 .280 OBP .325 .423 SLG .441 8 XBH 9 6 HR 6 13 RBI 16 23/9 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings