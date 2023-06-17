The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers will send Mitch Keller and Wade Miley, respectively, to the mound when the two squads play on Saturday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 79 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Brewers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Milwaukee has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 279 (four per game).

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.279 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Miley (3-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 1 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In eight starts, Miley has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber

