Brewers vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 17
The Pittsburgh Pirates hope to halt their four-game losing run versus the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34), on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
The probable starters are Mitch Keller (8-2) for the Pirates and Wade Miley (3-2) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (8-2, 3.41 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.67 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley
- Miley (3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
- Miley is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.
- Miley is trying to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- The Pirates will send Keller (8-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, a 4.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.126 in 14 games this season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Keller has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 24th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 25th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.
