Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Owen Miller (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 11 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .296.
- In 73.1% of his 52 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (32.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.281
|AVG
|.311
|.347
|OBP
|.323
|.438
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|19/7
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 68 home runs (1.0 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Keller (8-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.41), 25th in WHIP (1.126), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
