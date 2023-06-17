Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Wander Franco and others are listed when the San Diego Padres host the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Padres vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Snell Stats

The Padres will send Blake Snell (2-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), 44th in WHIP (1.333), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jun. 11 7.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 6.0 2 0 0 8 3 at Marlins May. 31 6.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Nationals May. 25 5.0 4 1 1 6 4 vs. Red Sox May. 19 4.0 5 6 6 5 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soto Stats

Soto has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 62 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .257/.412/.468 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .299/.358/.476 so far this season.

Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double and a walk.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has collected 69 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.403/.488 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 0 at Athletics Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

