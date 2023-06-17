On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 48 hits, batting .231 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Tellez has had a hit in 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.9%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.5%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

Tellez has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (20 of 63), with more than one RBI six times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (28.6%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .216 AVG .243 .280 OBP .325 .423 SLG .441 8 XBH 9 6 HR 6 13 RBI 16 23/9 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings