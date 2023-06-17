Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Victor Caratini -- hitting .281 with a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Pirates
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
|Brewers vs Pirates Prediction
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .262 with three home runs and nine walks.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (40.0%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (32.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.216
|AVG
|.298
|.348
|OBP
|.340
|.378
|SLG
|.362
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|12/7
|K/BB
|10/2
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Keller (8-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.41), 25th in WHIP (1.126), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.