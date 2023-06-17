William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .240 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- In 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (14.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in six of them (11.1%).
- In 23 games this year (42.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.253
|AVG
|.228
|.358
|OBP
|.310
|.451
|SLG
|.386
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/14
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 24th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 25th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
