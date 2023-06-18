Sunday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 20 (55.6%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has entered 13 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 284 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule