Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Sunday at American Family Field against Freddy Peralta, who is expected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 15th in MLB play with 81 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .377, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .228 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (284 total runs).

The Brewers rank 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in baseball.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Peralta has registered seven quality starts this season.

Peralta will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee

