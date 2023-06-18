How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Sunday at American Family Field against Freddy Peralta, who is expected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 15th in MLB play with 81 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is slugging .377, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers' .228 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (284 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in baseball.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- Milwaukee's 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.275).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Peralta has registered seven quality starts this season.
- Peralta will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
- In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|JP Sears
|6/13/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Pablo Lopez
|6/14/2023
|Twins
|L 4-2
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bailey Ober
|6/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Rich Hill
|6/17/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Mitch Keller
|6/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Luis Ortiz
|6/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|6/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Ryne Nelson
|6/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Zac Gallen
|6/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Shane Bieber
|6/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Tanner Bibee
