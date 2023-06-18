Bookmakers have listed player props for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (5-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 14th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Peralta has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 5.0 3 4 4 5 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. Giants May. 26 2.1 8 10 5 4 1 at Rays May. 21 6.0 5 3 3 4 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 66 hits with 12 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .266/.361/.423 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 31 walks and 34 RBI (52 total hits).

He has a slash line of .225/.325/.390 so far this season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 70 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .278/.346/.464 slash line on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .262/.379/.424 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

