The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .423.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this season (43 of 67), with at least two hits 18 times (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 67), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in 19 games this season (28.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 49.3% of his games this year (33 of 67), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (22.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .270 AVG .262 .378 OBP .345 .443 SLG .405 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 16 RBI 14 35/19 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

Pirates Pitching Rankings