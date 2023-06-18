Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jesse Winker (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .196 with three doubles and 15 walks.
- Winker has gotten a hit in 17 of 40 games this year (42.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (12.5%).
- He has not homered in his 40 games this year.
- Winker has driven in a run in eight games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 40 games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|16
|.121
|AVG
|.304
|.247
|OBP
|.389
|.152
|SLG
|.326
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|20/9
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
