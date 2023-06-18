On Sunday, Jesse Winker (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .196 with three doubles and 15 walks.

Winker has gotten a hit in 17 of 40 games this year (42.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (12.5%).

He has not homered in his 40 games this year.

Winker has driven in a run in eight games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 11 of 40 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 16 .121 AVG .304 .247 OBP .389 .152 SLG .326 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 8 20/9 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings