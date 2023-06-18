Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Luis Urias -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .097.
- Urias has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Urias has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.111
|AVG
|.077
|.333
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.308
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.64 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
