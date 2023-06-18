After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Raimel Tapia and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Luis Ortiz) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is batting .253 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Tapia has had a hit in 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (11.1%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In eight games this year (22.2%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 1 .256 AVG .000 .347 OBP .000 .372 SLG .000 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 5 RBI 0 11/6 K/BB 1/0 3 SB 0

