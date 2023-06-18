The Chicago Sky (5-6) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Washington Mystics (5-4) on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Sky vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-2.3)

Washington (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Sky vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Chicago's record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Chicago has seen five of its games go over the point total.

Sky Performance Insights

With 80.2 points scored per game and 81.9 points conceded, the Sky are eighth in the league on offense and sixth defensively.

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.5) and fourth in rebounds conceded (34.5).

In 2023, the Sky are sixth in the league in turnovers committed (13.0 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Sky are the third-best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.7 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Defensively, the Sky are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.4. They are fifth in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.8%.

Chicago attempts 30.0% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 70.0% of its shots, with 74.6% of its makes coming from there.

