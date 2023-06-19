The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .228 with five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (15.4%).

In 16.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this season, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (27.7%), including three multi-run games (4.6%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .212 AVG .243 .272 OBP .325 .413 SLG .441 9 XBH 9 6 HR 6 15 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings