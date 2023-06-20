Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) and Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 20.

The Brewers will give the ball to Colin Rea (3-4, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.30 ERA).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee is 16-12 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 290 (four per game).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

