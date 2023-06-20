How to Watch the Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Christian Yelich and Corbin Carroll are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks, who meet on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 81 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .374 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers' .227 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.
- Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (290 total, four per game).
- The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Brewers batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 26th-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- Milwaukee's 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.273).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Rea has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Rea will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Twins
|L 4-2
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bailey Ober
|6/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Rich Hill
|6/17/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Mitch Keller
|6/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Luis Ortiz
|6/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|6/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Ryne Nelson
|6/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Zac Gallen
|6/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Shane Bieber
|6/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Tanner Bibee
|6/25/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Aaron Civale
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
