Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks on June 20, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Corbin Carroll and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at American Family Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Rea Stats
- Colin Rea (3-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Rea will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Rea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .272/.366/.441 on the season.
- Yelich has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has recorded 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He has a .228/.332/.392 slash line on the season.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 19
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 77 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He has a .308/.389/.600 slash line on the season.
- Carroll has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 49 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .272/.336/.521 on the year.
- Walker has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
