After batting .219 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 68 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this season (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .250 AVG .204 .340 OBP .323 .444 SLG .333 12 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 43/15 K/BB 32/18 0 SB 0

