Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 69 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .441. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (45 of 69), with at least two hits 19 times (27.5%).
- In 11.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this season (20 of 69), with more than one RBI eight times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 49.3% of his games this season (34 of 69), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.281
|AVG
|.262
|.387
|OBP
|.345
|.477
|SLG
|.405
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|37/20
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
