Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 169 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .197 with three doubles and 17 walks.
- Winker has gotten a hit in 18 of 42 games this year (42.9%), including five multi-hit games (11.9%).
- He has not homered in his 42 games this season.
- Winker has had an RBI in nine games this year (21.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 42 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|16
|.127
|AVG
|.304
|.262
|OBP
|.389
|.155
|SLG
|.326
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|22/11
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.30, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.