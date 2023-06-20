Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .285 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 38 of 55 games this year (69.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (21.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Miller has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 18 of 55 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.260
|AVG
|.311
|.330
|OBP
|.323
|.406
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|20/8
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Nelson (3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.30 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
