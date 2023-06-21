The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.434) and total hits (69) this season.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Yelich has had a hit in 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.1%).

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (21 of 70), with two or more RBI eight times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .273 AVG .262 .377 OBP .345 .462 SLG .405 14 XBH 10 5 HR 4 18 RBI 14 38/20 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings