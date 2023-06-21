On Wednesday, Jesse Winker (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is batting .200 with three doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
  • Winker has gotten a hit in 19 of 43 games this year (44.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (11.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Winker has had an RBI in 10 games this year (23.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (27.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 16
.135 AVG .304
.264 OBP .389
.203 SLG .326
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
8 RBI 8
24/11 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gallen (8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.96), 24th in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.