Luis Urias -- hitting .214 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .158.
  • Urias has had a base hit in five of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Urias has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
.200 AVG .077
.375 OBP .200
.280 SLG .308
2 XBH 1
0 HR 1
4 RBI 1
7/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gallen (8-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
