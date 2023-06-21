At +6600 as of July 2, the Green Bay Packers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Packers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last year (17th in NFL), and it allowed 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Packers put up a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.

When favorites, Green Bay went 5-6. As underdogs, the Packers were 3-3.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In addition, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +6600 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +5000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +5000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +5000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

