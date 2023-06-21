Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while batting .222.
- Tellez has had a hit in 39 of 67 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Tellez has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.200
|AVG
|.243
|.258
|OBP
|.325
|.391
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|16
|25/9
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
