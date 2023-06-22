The Washington Mystics will be up against Marina Mabrey when the Mystics (7-4) take on the Chicago Sky (5-7) at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, June 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

Washington knocked off Chicago 77-69 at home in its last matchup. Elena Delle Donne (20 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%) and Brittney Sykes (16 PTS, 3 STL, 75 FG%) paced the Mystics, while Morgan Bertsch (16 PTS, 7 REB, 66.7 FG%, 4-5 from 3PT) and Mabrey (11 PTS, 38.5 FG%) led the Sky.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-160 to win)

Mystics (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+135 to win)

Sky (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-3.5)

Mystics (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 155.5

155.5 When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Sky Season Stats

The Sky put up 79.3 points per game and give up 81.5, ranking them seventh in the WNBA on offense and sixth defensively.

With 35 rebounds per game and 33.8 rebounds allowed, Chicago is eighth and fourth in the league, respectively.

The Sky are fourth in the league in assists (20.2 per game) in 2023.

With 13.6 turnovers committed per game and 12.7 turnovers forced, Chicago is ninth and eighth in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.6). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.

Defensively, Chicago is second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.3. It is fourth in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.9%.

Sky Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Sky are averaging more points at home (87.4 per game) than away (73.4). But they are also allowing more at home (86.2) than on the road (78.1).

At home, Chicago averages 33.4 rebounds per game, 2.7 fewer than away (36.1). The team gives up 30.8 rebounds per game at home, 5.1 fewer than on the road (35.9).

This year the Sky are picking up more assists at home (22.4 per game) than away (18.6).

At home, Chicago commits 12.8 turnovers per game, 1.3 fewer than on the road (14.1). It forces 12 turnovers per game at home, 1.1 fewer than away (13.1).

This season the Sky are making more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (6.7). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Chicago concedes more 3-pointers per game at home (7.8) than away (5.1), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (27.9%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have won two of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mystics are 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Chicago is 6-5-0 this year.

Chicago is 5-3 as a 3.5-point underdog or more.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Sky.

