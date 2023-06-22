Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Green Bay Packers are 21st in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.
Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Packers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game offensively last year (17th in NFL), and it surrendered 336.5 yards per game (17th) on defense.
- The Packers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.
- Green Bay collected five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).
- The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Packers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.
- In 17 games, A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.
- Also, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.
- Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- On defense last year, Quay Walker helped set the tone with 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of June 22 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.