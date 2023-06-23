Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.431) and total hits (70) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 71 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (29.6%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (21.1%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.272
|AVG
|.262
|.373
|OBP
|.345
|.456
|SLG
|.405
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|14
|40/20
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (5-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went 7 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 25th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th.
